1:01am Mon 29 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Group of Seven final declaration says U.S. "not in a position to join consensus" on climate change

TAORMINA, Sicily (AP) " Group of Seven final declaration says U.S. "not in a position to join consensus" on climate change.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 29 May 2017 01:48:36 Processing Time: 15ms