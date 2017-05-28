TAORMINA, Sicily (AP) " In tweet, Trump says he'll make final decision next week on whether US stays in Paris climate agreement.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
TAORMINA, Sicily (AP) " In tweet, Trump says he'll make final decision next week on whether US stays in Paris climate agreement.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 28 May 2017 23:59:53 Processing Time: 18ms