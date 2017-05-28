Defense Secretary Mattis to address West Point graduates

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) " Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is scheduled to address graduating cadets at West Point.

More than 950 cadets are expected to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday at the installation's football stadium. They will be commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.

The retired four-star Marine general became defense secretary Jan. 20, hours after President Donald Trump was sworn in.

Three brothers are among the graduating cadets. Noah, Sumner and Cole Ogrydziak (oh-GREE'-zee-ak) of Nederland, Texas, entered the academy in 2013. The last time three siblings graduated West Point together was in 1985.

Cole and Sumner are 21-year-old twins. Noah is 23, and spent a year at West Point's prep school before entering the academy with his brothers.