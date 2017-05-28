11:30pm Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Virginia State Police trooper shot, suspect manhunt ongoing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) " Virginia State Police say a manhunt continues following a shooting in Richmond that left a trooper seriously injured.

State Police officials say the trooper was shot shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday while approaching a vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street. Officials tell The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2qppQzl ) that the shooting happened after a state trooper special agent and Richmond police officer approached the car within a public housing development.

Police say a passenger in the vehicle fired a shot and ran. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was detained.

State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says officers "were just having a conversation with the individuals when the state police special agent was shot."

In a tweet, Gov. Terry McAuliffe asked for prayers for the trooper.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 28 May 2017 23:37:30 Processing Time: 84ms