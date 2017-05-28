11:25pm Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Islamic State group claims responsibility for attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians that killed 29

CAIRO (AP) " Islamic State group claims responsibility for attack on bus carrying Coptic Christians that killed 29.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 29 May 2017 00:16:42 Processing Time: 16ms