Indonesia deports Australian whose drug saga riveted nation

BALI, Indonesia (AP) " Indonesia has deported Australian drug smuggler Schapelle Corby, whose trial and imprisonment on the tourist island of Bali mesmerized her homeland for more than a decade.

Corby was escorted by officials to a Virgin flight to Brisbane on Saturday.

Her 2004 arrest at age 27 after customs officers found 4 kilograms (9 pounds) of marijuana inside her boogie board bag sparked a media frenzy in Australia on par with America's O.J. Simpson trial.

The drama was tailor-made for TV: an everyday Australian beach girl who had apparently fallen prey to corrupt officials in an Asian country viewed with distrust in Australia.

Corby's insistence that the drugs were planted by baggage handlers was dismissed as lies by prosecutors. A court sentenced her to 20 years in prison, which was later reduced.