10:46pm Sun 28 May
UK Prime Minister May says Britain's terrorism threat level reduced from critical to severe

LONDON (AP) " UK Prime Minister May says Britain's terrorism threat level reduced from critical to severe.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

