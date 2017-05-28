Small plane crashes near Mount Everest, injuring 3

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) " A small plane carrying only crew members and cargo has crashed near Mount Everest, injuring all three people on board.

Government administrator Umesh Pandey says the plane hit a mountain Saturday about 20 meters (66 feet) below the runway of Tenzing Hillary Airport at Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest.

The plane had two pilots and an air hostess on board when it crashed.

Pandey said all three on board were taken to a local hospital. Poor weather conditions were preventing the helicopter from flying out of Lukla to bring them to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.

The plane belongs to the domestic airlines Goma Air.

May is a popular month for mountaineers and trekkers to go to the Mount Everest area.