The Latest: UK police gear up for long-weekend security

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " The Latest on the concert bombing in Manchester, England (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

British police are preparing major security operations as people across Britain begin celebrating a three-day holiday weekend.

Five days after a bomber killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, more than a thousand armed police are on standby as major events including the Football Association Cup Final and the Premiership Rugby Final are expected to draw tens of thousands of people.

Despite the country being placed on critical alert, police have urged people to go out and enjoy themselves.

___

8:30 a.m.

British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests.

Greater Manchester Police said two men, aged 20 and 22, were detained early Saturday on suspicion of terror offenses. Police used an explosive device to get into a property to make the arrests.

Police say they are now holding 11 suspects in custody.

The explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday killed 22 people as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.