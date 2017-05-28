UK police arrest 2 more bomb suspects, raising total to 11

MANCHESTER, England (AP) " British police investigating the lethal concert bombing in Manchester say they have made two more arrests.

Greater Manchester Police said two men, aged 20 and 22, were detained early Saturday on suspicion of terror offenses. Police used an explosive device to get into a property to make the arrests.

Police say they are now holding 11 suspects in custody.

The explosion at the Manchester Arena on Monday killed 22 people as crowds were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.