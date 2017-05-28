7:01pm Sun 28 May
Pilot's remains back on US soil from Vietnam after 52 years

SAN DIEGO (AP) " It took 52 years, but a daughter has finally brought her father's remains back to U.S. soil from Vietnam.

Deborah Crosby and her brothers received a casket with the remains of their father Lt. Commander Frederick P. Crosby on Friday in San Diego. Frederick Crosby's plane was shot down in 1965, when his daughter was six years old.

Last year, military investigators found his remains at the bottom of a fish pond in Vietnam.

Deborah Crosby says she spent decades inquiring about the progress of her father's case and providing anything to help in the search, including her aunt's DNA.

Frederick Crosby will be buried with full military honors on Sunday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

