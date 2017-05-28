6:19pm Sun 28 May
Pope meets with steel workers in Italian port city of Genoa

ROME (AP) " Pope Francis has begun a one-day visit to the northern Italian port city of Genoa to meet with workers, poor and homeless people, refugees and prisoners.

His opened his visit at ILVA, a troubled steel-making company, where workers in hard hats awaited him. The visit puts a focus on the plight of workers whose lives have been made precarious by years of economic crisis.

He traveled through a large factory hall in a small electric car, waving and reaching out to shake hands with admirers, many of whom held small white-and-yellow papal flags. People snapped photos with smart phones and said "viva il papa!" " which means "long live the pope!"

Later the pontiff is to also meet with poor and homeless people as well as refugees and prisoners.

