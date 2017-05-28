6:12pm Sun 28 May
S. Korea responds to reported vessel hijacking off Somalia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " South Korea's military has dispatched a naval unit in waters off Somalia after pirates reportedly hijacked a South Korean fishing vessel.

An official from the Defense Ministry says the fishing vessel lost contact after sending a message that "something is following the back of the ship."

The official spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules.

The official says South Korea's anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit was participating in international operations to combat piracy in nearby waters before responding to the situation.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

