5:48pm Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

South Korean military dispatches naval unit after fishing vessel is presumed to be hijacked in waters off Somalia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) " South Korean military dispatches naval unit after fishing vessel is presumed to be hijacked in waters off Somalia .

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 28 May 2017 18:03:38 Processing Time: 12ms