Schoolgirl's hilarious note accusing teacher of 'war crime'

Glasgow schoolgirl Ava Cross, 11, provided some hilarious feedback for her teacher. Photo / Twitter
A schoolgirl's precocious note accusing her teacher of committing war crimes banned under the Geneva Conventions has gone viral.

Ava Cross, 11, wrote on a feedback form asking what the teacher could do better: "Not use collective punishment as it is not fair on the many people who did nothing wrong and under the 1949 Geneva Conventions it is a war crime."

Her father Mason, an author from Glasgow, shared the hilarious note on Twitter, where it has had more than 160,000 retweets and half a million likes.


"My daughter actually submitted this feedback at school," he wrote. "Not sure if I should ground her or buy her ice cream..."

Twitter almost universally supported the ice cream idea, with Mason eventually posting a photo of his daughter with her treat for her clever cheekiness.

Users applauded her "anti-authoritarian" thinking, saying she should get an allowance raise, a year's supply of ice cream or be put in charge of the country.


Some suggested it was a sign she would grow up to be an independent thinker and was destined for law school - although a few contended that it could equally indicate she would end up "in the penal system."


Mr Cross later added: "I should clarify that she thinks her teacher is awesome - it's just this aspect of the educational justice system she has an issue with."

Even if Ava was guilty of exaggeration, one Twitter user pointed out that she had at least educated people worldwide about the Geneva Conventions, which are at the centre of international humanitarian law and apply during times of conflict.


The conventions, which have been ratified by 196 countries, prohibit torture, attacking civilians, treating detainees humanely and minimising the impact of warfare on children.


Her note has clearly given her father's career a boost, with an Argyle bookshop tweeting a photo of his book with a new sign saying the novel was by "Mason Cross (Ava's dad).

- news.com.au

