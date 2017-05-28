4:21pm Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Israel's Prison Service says mass hunger strike of Palestinian prisoners has ended after 40 days

JERUSALEM (AP) " Israel's Prison Service says mass hunger strike of Palestinian prisoners has ended after 40 days.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 28 May 2017 16:21:26 Processing Time: 202ms