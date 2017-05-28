4:15pm Sun 28 May
Bizarre scenes at home of Schapelle Corby's mum

By Greg Stolz

Men wearing masks have appeared from the home of Schapelle Corby's mother. Photo /Supplied via Twitter/Johanna Marie
There have been bizarre scenes at the home of Schapelle Corby's mother south of Brisbane, as the family seems to be toying with waiting media.

Corby is yet to be sighted since a convoy of vans left Brisbane Airport about 5.30am but her sister Mercedes arrived at their mother Rosleigh Rose's Loganlea house this morning with security.

The family sends a message to the media outside Rosleigh Rose's Loganlea house. Photo / News Corp Australia
Media who followed that van have waited outside the house, with Mercedes coming out at about 9am to film the media, reports news.com.au.

Men wearing masks also appeared from the house, appearing to taunt the media amid speculation on Schapelle's whereabouts.

It's believed Schapelle may be at luxury hotel The Sofitel in the CBD.
One of the family's security guards left the mother's house about 9am after talking to police.

On the Gold Coast, a Schapelle 'look-alike' turned up to sister Mercedes' house at Tugun. It's believed the look-alike was her cousin, who turned up to the house covering her head with a hoodie.

Corby's aunt claims she has "no idea" where her niece is.

The woman, who gave her name only as 'Aunty Jen', spoke to media at the Tugun home of Mercedes on the southern Gold Coast this morning.

"I know as much as what you guys do," she told journalists.



"I do not know where she is, I just know she's home in Australia. I nearly fell out of bed when I saw the (TV) coverage ... I didn't realise it was going to be as huge as this."

Jen said she did not know if Schapelle would be coming back to live with Mercedes at Tugun.

"(If she does) I'll just give her a peck on the cheek and a massive hug," she said.

- news.com.au

