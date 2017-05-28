Bizarre scenes at home of Schapelle Corby's mum

By Greg Stolz

There have been bizarre scenes at the home of Schapelle Corby's mother south of Brisbane, as the family seems to be toying with waiting media.

Corby is yet to be sighted since a convoy of vans left Brisbane Airport about 5.30am but her sister Mercedes arrived at their mother Rosleigh Rose's Loganlea house this morning with security.

Media who followed that van have waited outside the house, with Mercedes coming out at about 9am to film the media, reports news.com.au.

Men wearing masks also appeared from the house, appearing to taunt the media amid speculation on Schapelle's whereabouts.

It's believed Schapelle may be at luxury hotel The Sofitel in the CBD.

One of the family's security guards left the mother's house about 9am after talking to police.

On the Gold Coast, a Schapelle 'look-alike' turned up to sister Mercedes' house at Tugun. It's believed the look-alike was her cousin, who turned up to the house covering her head with a hoodie.

Corby's aunt claims she has "no idea" where her niece is.

The woman, who gave her name only as 'Aunty Jen', spoke to media at the Tugun home of Mercedes on the southern Gold Coast this morning.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' letters Liquor store and dairy robbed in Auckland Sideswipe: May 15: Lost and found

"I know as much as what you guys do," she told journalists.

Bizarre scenes at the Schapelle Corby's mum's house family and friends wearing masks! #schapellecorby pic.twitter.com/FZxP7K6EMM — Johanna Marie (@JohannaMarie_) May 27, 2017

Schapelle Corby's bodyguard has just spoken with police outside her mum's home before getting in his car and driving off @SkyNewsAust pic.twitter.com/c1wMqz9muY — Johanna Marie (@JohannaMarie_) May 27, 2017

"I do not know where she is, I just know she's home in Australia. I nearly fell out of bed when I saw the (TV) coverage ... I didn't realise it was going to be as huge as this."

Jen said she did not know if Schapelle would be coming back to live with Mercedes at Tugun.

"(If she does) I'll just give her a peck on the cheek and a massive hug," she said.

Originally published as Bizarre scenes at Corby house

- news.com.au