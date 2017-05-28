5:08pm Sun 28 May
Horrific footage emerges of students dancing with dead porpoise in apartment

By Heath Moore

The incident reportedly took place at student accommodation in Ireland.
Shocking images have emerged of party-goers dancing and playing with a dead porpoise at a student apartment in Ireland.

Footage of the incident shows drunken students holding what they thought was a dead dolphin in the air before flinging it out a window during a wild party.

The incident happened at the Parchment Square Student Accommodation complex, close to Cork IT, according to reports.

Photos of the incident were posted to Facebook. The post reads: "I got these photos this morning from a friend. Apparently they're doing the rounds. They're disgusting. I think it's a seal or dolphin.

"The poor animal. I don't know how or why they did this. It's appalling. It seems to be students. I was a student myself once and I know what goes on. Most of it is harmless fun but this is disgraceful."

The animal was flung over the shoulders of party-goers before being thrown out the window.
One image shows the animal lying on its side in the garden after it was tossed out the window.

The incident has sparked a furious reaction online, with commenters branding them "idiots" and "cruel".

Horrible images captured on Snapchat show the animal flung outside and into the garden below.
A spokesman for the Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals told Independent.ie: "The mind boggles with people's stupidity.

"Anybody with any level of cop-on would know it's not right.

"They'll think twice before they do something like this again."

The post on Facebook has attracted more than a thousand comments.

- NZ Herald

