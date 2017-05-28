After trip's final day, Trump to return to tumult at home

TAORMINA, Italy (AP) " President Donald Trump will return to Washington having rattled some allies and reassured others, but his White House still sits under a cloud of scandal.
Trump will spend Saturday at the second day of the G-7 summit in Sicily, bringing to an end a nine-day trip that started in Saudi Arabia and Israel before moving on to Europe.
The trip has gone off without a major misstep, with the administration touting the president's efforts to create a new coalition to fight terrorism while admonishing partners in an old alliance to pay their fair share.
In Washington, though, a newly appointed special counsel is just beginning his investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.
