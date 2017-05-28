WASHINGTON (AP) " President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
WASHINGTON (AP) " President Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 28 May 2017 14:30:22 Processing Time: 12ms