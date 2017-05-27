Hong Kong man identified as swimmer who drowned in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) " Authorities identified a swimmer who drowned in Oregon this week as a 25-year-old man from Hong Kong who had been studying in the United States for the past seven years.

Kung Shing Yau went underwater Monday and never resurfaced at Three Pools, a popular swimming spot east of Salem. Kayakers found his body two days later.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says he was a student at Linn-Benton Community College.