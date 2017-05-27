10:15am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Hong Kong man identified as swimmer who drowned in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) " Authorities identified a swimmer who drowned in Oregon this week as a 25-year-old man from Hong Kong who had been studying in the United States for the past seven years.

Kung Shing Yau went underwater Monday and never resurfaced at Three Pools, a popular swimming spot east of Salem. Kayakers found his body two days later.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says he was a student at Linn-Benton Community College.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 28 May 2017 10:15:19 Processing Time: 61ms