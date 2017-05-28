White House to share information about lobbyist waivers

WASHINGTON (AP) " The White House is preparing to post to its website information about waivers it has granted to ex-lobbyists working in the president's office.
Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says the information will be posted before the Thursday deadline set by the Office of Government Ethics.
A letter Friday from the Office of Management and Budget says those also complying will be the rest of the executive branch " departments such as Treasury, State and Defense.
Similar information was shared with Office of Government Ethics during the Obama administration.
