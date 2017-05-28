9:24am Sun 28 May
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" " Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

NBC's "Meet the Press" " Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.; Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans

CBS' "Face the Nation" " Defense Secretary Jim Mattis

CNN's "State of the Union" " Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Cory Booker; Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago

"Fox News Sunday" " Kelly; Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Bill Cassidy, R-La.

