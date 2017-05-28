Car careens down steps into Berlin subway station, 6 hurt

BERLIN (AP) " German police say a car has careened down a stairway into a subway station in Berlin after the driver apparently swerved to avoid a cyclist and lost control. Six people are reported injured.

The incident happened Friday evening at the Bernauer Strasse station in downtown Berlin. The dpa news agency reported that the driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and drove down the steps into the underground station, coming to a halt on the platform.

Three people were reported with light injuries and three others were more seriously hurt. They were taken to hospitals.

Police say witnesses confirmed the incident was an accident and not intentional.