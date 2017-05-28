The Latest: Video shows workers dangling at California site

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) " The Latest on a partial building collapse that injured 19 workers in the San Francisco Bay Area (all times local):

2 p.m.

Video shows workers dangling from metal rebar after scaffolding and wet concrete gave way at a building site in the San Francisco Bay Area, injuring at least 19 workers.

Local television station KGO showed video it said was taken Friday by a worker seconds after what appeared to be a second floor at a building site gave way as it was under construction.

The video shows at least three workers in hardhats and orange and yellow vests in the air, clasping jutting metal rods to keep themselves from dropping into the fallen concrete below.

Co-workers brought ladders and scrap wood to climb to reach them, while other workers pulled themselves out of the concrete.

___

11:29 a.m.

Officials say scaffolding and wet concrete apparently gave way at a building site in the San Francisco Bay Area, injuring at least 19 workers.

Hospital spokesman Clayton Warren said emergency crews transported the injured from Friday's partial collapse at a construction site in Oakland to Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and two other hospitals.

Oakland police said in an email that no one was killed.

Police initially told reporters at the scene that 13 workers were injured. KNTV of San Jose reported most of the injuries were minor, including scrapes and bruises.

The cause of the collapse wasn't immediately known.