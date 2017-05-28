Company faces backlash for pulling Hannity ads

NEW YORK (AP) " Financial services firm USAA is facing a backlash to its decision to pull advertising from Sean Hannity's show on Fox News Channel. The company says it is withdrawing its commercials from other opinion-based television shows.

USAA caters to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, and its Facebook page was clogged Friday with messages from customers threatening to end their accounts.

USAA is one of a reported nine companies to pull sponsorship from Hannity. The Fox personality has become a liberal target for his focus on a discredited story about a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer.

An advocacy group noted that USAA has recently advertised on Rachel Maddow's MSNBC show. The company said that was a mistake, too.