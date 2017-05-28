CAIRO (AP) " Libyan health ministry spokesman says 28 killed, 130 wounded in intense militia fighting in Tripoli.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
CAIRO (AP) " Libyan health ministry spokesman says 28 killed, 130 wounded in intense militia fighting in Tripoli.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 28 May 2017 08:53:10 Processing Time: 21ms