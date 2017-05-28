7:45am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

19 California workers hurt in partial building site collapse

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) " Officials say scaffolding and wet concrete apparently gave way at a building site in the San Francisco Bay Area, injuring at least 19 workers.

Hospital spokesman Clayton Warren said emergency crews transported the injured from Friday's partial collapse at a construction site in Oakland to Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and two other hospitals.

Oakland police said in an email that no one was killed.

Police initially told reporters at the scene that 13 workers were injured. KNTV of San Jose reported most of the injuries were minor, including scrapes and bruises.

The cause of the collapse wasn't immediately known.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 28 May 2017 08:52:35 Processing Time: 108ms