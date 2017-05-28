TAORMINA, Italy (AP) " Trump condemns attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt, blames 'evil organizations of terror' and 'thuggish ideology'
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
TAORMINA, Italy (AP) " Trump condemns attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt, blames 'evil organizations of terror' and 'thuggish ideology'
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 28 May 2017 07:20:31 Processing Time: 37ms