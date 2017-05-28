7:20am Sun 28 May
Fishburne, Mantegna to host Memorial Day concert in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) " Actors Laurence Fishburne and Joe Mantegna are set to host the Memorial Day concert in Washington.

The 28th annual concert from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will be broadcast nationwide at 8 p.m. Sunday on PBS.

Performers will include classical singer Renee Fleming; singer and actress Vanessa Williams; country singer Scotty McCreery; and singer John Ondrasik of the band Five for Fighting. Irish tenor Ronan Tynan is also scheduled to perform.

The concert will also include a 75th anniversary tribute to the Doolittle Raid, a bombing mission over Tokyo during World War II. Actor Gary Sinise will present that portion of the program, which will include a tribute to 101-year-old Lt. Col. Dick Cole, the sole surviving member of the Doolittle Raiders.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

