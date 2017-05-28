7:20am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Officials say Egyptian fighter jets have struck militant bases in eastern Libya in response to attack on Christians

CAIRO (AP) " Officials say Egyptian fighter jets have struck militant bases in eastern Libya in response to attack on Christians.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 28 May 2017 07:20:31 Processing Time: 396ms