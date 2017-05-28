British Airways cancels all flights from London airports following computer failure

By Michael Holden

British Airways has cancelled all its flights from London's two biggest airports after a global computer system failure caused confusion and chaos, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.

The failure, caused by a power supply problem, disrupted BA's flight operations worldwide and also hit its call centres and website, said Alex Cruz, the chairman and chief executive of BA, part of Europe's largest airline group IAG.

"All of our check-in and operational systems have been affected and we have cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick for today," Cruz said in a video message on Twitter on Saturday.

"We are extremely sorry for the huge inconvenience this is causing our customers and we understand how frustrating this must be, especially for families hoping to get away on holiday."

He said the airline's IT teams were working "tirelessly" to fix the problem and there was no evidence of any cyber attack.

The problems, which passengers said had affected flights across Britain, came on a particularly busy weekend with a public holiday tomorrow and many children starting their school half-term breaks.

Terminals at Heathrow and Gatwick became jammed with angry passengers, with confused BA staff unable to help as they had no access to their computers.

BA said it would try to get affected customers onto the next available flight although the re-booking process was being hindered by the system problems. Those unable to fly would get a full refund, Cruz said.

"We hope to be able to operate some long-haul inbound flights tonight, which will land in London tomorrow," he said.

Some passengers said they had boarded flights but were then left stuck on the runway.

Airlines depend on huge, overlapping and complex IT systems to do just about everything, from operating flights to handling ticketing, boarding, websites and mobile-phone apps. Some critics say complex airline technology systems have not always kept up with the times.

And after years of rapid consolidation in the business, these computer systems may be a hodgepodge of parts of varying ages and from different merger partners, all layered on top of each other.

A union official, meanwhile, blamed BA cost cutting for the travel chaos, saying the airline had laid off hundreds of IT staff last year and outsourced the work to India.

"This could have all been avoided," said Mick Rix, national officer for aviation at the GMB union.

While not that frequent, when airline outages do happen, the effects are widespread, high-profile and can hit travelers across the globe.

BA passengers were hit with severe delays in July and September 2016 because of problems with the airline's online check-in systems.

In August 2016, Delta planes around the world were grounded when an electrical component failed and led to a shutdown of the transformer that provides power to the airline's data centre. While the system moved to backup power, not all of the servers were connected to that source, which caused the cascading problem.

Delta said it lost US$100 million in revenue as a result of the outage. In January it suffered another glitch that grounded flights in the US. That same month, United also grounded flights because of a computer problem.

In July, meanwhile, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2000 flights after an outage that it blamed on a failed network router.

After the recent outages, outside experts have questioned whether airlines have enough redundancy in their huge, complex IT systems and test them frequently enough.

