US: 2 Chinese jets conduct unsafe intercept of Navy aircraft

WASHINGTON (AP) " The Pentagon says two Chinese aircraft conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept of a U.S. Navy surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea. It was the second time in a week that the U.S. has complained about unsafe Chinese operations in the region.
Navy Cdr. Gary Ross says the Navy P-3 Orion was operating in international airspace. He says the U.S. is reviewing the incident and will convey concerns to the Chinese.
A defense official says one of the Chinese J-10 fighter jets flew about 200 yards in front of the P-3 and about 100 feet above it, doing slow turns. The second Chinese fighter remained about 750 yards off the P-3's right wing. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings