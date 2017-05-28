CAIRO (AP) " Egypt's president says Cairo will hit bases training militants who wage attacks in "his country, wherever they are"
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
CAIRO (AP) " Egypt's president says Cairo will hit bases training militants who wage attacks in "his country, wherever they are"
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 28 May 2017 07:20:10 Processing Time: 46ms