7:14am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Egypt's president says Cairo will hit bases training militants who wage attacks in "his country, wherever they are"

CAIRO (AP) " Egypt's president says Cairo will hit bases training militants who wage attacks in "his country, wherever they are"

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 28 May 2017 07:20:10 Processing Time: 46ms