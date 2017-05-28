7:03am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Egypt's president says bases where militants who attacked Christian bus have been targeted, but gives no details

CAIRO (AP) " Egypt's president says bases where militants who attacked Christian bus have been targeted, but gives no details.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 28 May 2017 07:03:27 Processing Time: 396ms