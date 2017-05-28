Schapelle Corby's release from Bali and return to Australia

By Cindy Wockner, Shaya Laughlin in Bali, Charles Miranda

Schapelle Corby has had the last laugh, switching her return flight home at the 11th hour.

While her Virgin Air boarding pass had been issued and she had provided it to authorities, at the last minute she told them she was on a Malindo Air flight to Brisbane instead

The Malindo flight, which is due to land in Brisbane at around 5.40am AEST, was due to leave 10 minutes ahead of the Virgin flight and boarded at the next gate. Meanwhile more than 40 members of the Australian media were booked on the Virgin flight, hoping to accompany Corby home.

Corby had been set to fly in seat 1A of business class of Virgin. It is understood she is now in 1A of Malindo.

And Corby's last minute flight change caused chaos at the boarding gates because the gates for Virgin and Malindo flights were swapped at the last minute.

Virgin had been due to leave from Gate 6A and Malindo from 6B but they were changed.

Boarded A post shared by Schapellecorby (@schapelle.corby) on May 27, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

It is not known if this was to make it easier for Corby to board her return flight home.

As confused passengers lined up at the wrong gate dozens of airport officials were brought in to sort out the situation.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers' letters Truck driver arrested after fleeing from police in Wellington Your Health: Plant medicine to aid osteoarthritis

SCHAPELLE GETS BALI BAN

Corby has been banned from returning to Indonesia for six months.

As her flight home left Indonesia, Bali justice officials breathed a sigh of relief that the saga was finally over, denying she had been afforded any special treatment and deflected criticism about the large number of police involved.

They said it was the police, not them, who had decided to use armoured cars to escort Corby to the parole board and then the airport.

They were also at pains that Corby had only told them at the last minute that she had swapped flights, as they faced questioning from local media about the ruse.

Ngurah Rai Immigration chief, Ari Budijanto, denied it had caused problems, saying there was enough time for the change.

Surung Pasaribu, the head of Corrections, described Corby's case as being "very very difficult".

"We hope there is not another Corby," he said.

INSIDE SCHAPPELLE'S CONVOY

The convicted drug smuggler has also given her new Instagram followers a glimpse into her life as a free woman, after she went through customs at Denpasar International Airport - the place where she was first arrested almost 13 years ago.

Corby posted a video to her new Instagram account which she filmed while she was leaving Bali.

A post shared by Schapellecorby (@schapelle.corby) on May 27, 2017 at 5:39am PDT

Corby was photographed with her sister Mercedes as onlookers took photos of the pair, who are preparing to board a flight back to Australia tonight.

For her journey home, she was travelling on a brand new emergency passport, issued on April 28 this year.

In addition to one of her first stamps being a Ngurah Rai exit stamp, she will also be blacklisted and banned from returning for at least six months.

Corby can reportedly be heard with Mercedes making short gasps, before Mercedes says: "Woah that's a big one", referring to a TV camera.

She then says: "If it shines through they can see you they can see you with their lights."

SCHAPELLE'S LAST BALI PHOTO

Without the scarf which earlier covered her hair as she made her way to the Parole Office, the Gold Coast beauty school student clutched a "Where's William Tyrrell" handbag, referencing the three-year-old boy who disappeared from the New South Wales mid-north coast in 2014.

She looked a picture of health, wearing make-up and with her long dark hair sitting neatly on her shoulders.

With just a hint of a smile, she was clearly relaxed despite the chaotic exit from her Kuta home with sister Mercedes and trip, with a police escort to the parole board.

She wore green pants, wedge sandals, her scarf around her shoulders and clutching her William Tyrrell handbag.

When she and Mercedes went through Customs, their luggage through the X-ray machine appeared to also have William Tyrrell stickers on them.

At the airport, Corby's car was driven in through the loading dock area, the second of two options on the plan for today's deportation. This option was used to avoid disruption to the travelling public.

Meanwhile two truckloads of police, on standby at the departures gate, then stood down from duty.

Corby and sister her Mercedes then entered an Immigration office within the airport for her deportation to be processed and her Brisbane-bound flight tickets home to be issued.

Corby was ushered into a room. She appeared calm, with the scarf still over her hair, Mercedes by her side.

SCHAPELLE BECOMES A FREE WOMAN

Corby was told she was free to go after signing in at the Parole Board one last time, in a high-level police operation.

Corby left her Kuta home amidst dramatic and chaotic scenes, where she was bundled into a car.

Dozens of police and media and surrounded Corby as she was taken out the gate of her home in Kuta and shoved into a waiting black car with her sister Mercedes.

CORBY'S BIZARRE TYRRELL HANDBAG

Corby first emerged from her villa yesterday with a scarf around her head, dark sunglasses on her eyes and she was carrying a handbag with a picture of missing Australian boy William Tyrrell.

Tyrrell disappeared at the age of three from Kendall in 2014.

Bemused locals and dozens of Australian tourists barely caught a glimpse of Corby amid the crush of cameras as her car snaked its way out her laneway, surrounded by police running on foot.

As part of the convoy there were two trucks, five police cars plus the vehicle transporting Corby. It was the first time Corby had been seen in public in 10 days.

The journey from her home to the parole board took about 40 minutes aided by police stopping trafffic at major intersection.

Shortly before 6pm Bali time, parole officials emerged from the office to hold up the freedom letter, telling her that her 15-year drug trafficking sentence was at an end.

It was the moment Corby has dreamed of for the past 12 years and eight months - the day, shortly before her 40th birthday, that she would no longer be a prisoner.

Corby entered the parole office, again shrouded by a scarf and spent about 40 minutes inside with officials, signing her paperwork and the all important freedom letter.

MAYHEM AS SCHAPELLE LEAVES

Earlier police had locked arms around the car to push back media as she left her home.

Corby's brother Michael, wearing an old man mask, sat on the fence, taking photos of the scene.

Corby's conviction and release from jail was chaotic and so was her release yesterday.

Before she left the home, Schapelle's sister Mercedes told News Corporation; "Schapelle is holding up well".

And, finding her voice for the first time, Corby broke her three-year public silence and created a brand new Instagram account. Her first post was a photograph of her two beloved dogs, Luna and May, with the comment: "Going to miss these two. My puppies #Luna&May".

Within minutes of News Corp Australia revealing the Instagram account, Corby had thousands of followers.

And whilst Bali's Governor Made Mangku Pastika and local parliament members instructed officials not to give Corby any special treatment, yesterday's scenes showed it was the opposite.

More than 100 police were involved, four police cars lead and shadowed her convoy from home to the parole office to the airport, dramatic rehearsals were held earlier in the day.

"Today Corby is free," Surung Pasaribu, the Corrections chief at Bali's Law and Human Rights Ministry announced with some enthusiasm shortly before the show started.

"Since midnight she was free, I think there is no problem."

On the issue of Corby's new Instagram, Mr Pasaribu said it was no problem.

"I don't think it is a problem, but I don't follow Instagram and I don't really understand this Instagram even on my proper mobile phone I don't have it," he said.

He said the overwhelming response by authorities for Corby was at the behest of the Australian Government in Bali.

Governor Pastika also said that her safety must be protected at all times during her departure from Bali.

SCHAPELLE JOINS INSTAGRAM

Schapelle Corby has created her own public Instagram account - which has more than 64,000 followers.

In one of her posts, she took a a selfie with her sister as she approached the airport, she wrote: "Almost at the airport with my @mercedescorby."

As she approached the parole office, she wrote: "Good bye to this parole paper work. Approching parole office for the last time."

She also thanked her "Bali family" before she left Indonesia.

Her first post, as she remained holed up in her Kuta home counting down the final hours to freedom, was a photo of her two beloved dogs, Luna and May.

Schapelle wrote: "Going to miss these two. My puppies #Luna&May".

- news.com.au