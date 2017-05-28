6:37am Sun 28 May
Main allies of Brazil's Temer looking to future amid scandal

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) " Key leaders of embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer's governing coalition are speaking openly about who might replace him if he's forced out by a corruption scandal.

The frank talk underscores Temer's fragile grasp on power despite promises not to resign.

Presidential hopeful and Sao Paulo state Gov. Geraldo Alckmin said on Friday that former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Sen. Tasso Jereissati are good candidates to replace Temer if he is removed.

Alckmin and Jereissati are among the main leaders of the right-leaning Brazilian Social Democracy Party, which is Temer's junior partner in the governing coalition.

Speaking Thursday night, Jereissati declined to support Temer's remaining in office. However, he said Temer would be consulted in the case he is pushed out and there is an election.

