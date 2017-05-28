GOP holds onto Montana seat, yet both parties optimistic

WASHINGTON (AP) " Both political parties are finding cause for optimism in a House race in Montana won by a Republican who faced last-minute assault charges.

Looking ahead to next year's midterm elections, Democratic strategists said Friday that forcing Republicans to spend millions for a narrow win in a conservative state amounted to a victory itself.

The final unofficial tally in Thursday's election showed wealthy Republican businessman Greg Gianforte with 50.2 percent of the vote, compared to Democratic musician Rob Quist with 44.1 percent.

Republicans say they employed a successful strategy in defining the Democratic candidate early and following through until Election Day.

They argued that gives them renewed cause for optimism approaching two other special elections next month in Georgia and South Carolina.