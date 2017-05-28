6:03am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Stable gas prices expected to boost Memorial Day road trips

Stable gasoline prices are expected to fuel a slight increase in long trips this Memorial Day weekend.

The AAA auto club predicts that 39 million Americans will make a trip of at least 50 miles this weekend, up 2.7 percent from the same holiday last year.

The nationwide average price for a gallon of regular on Friday was $2.37. That's unchanged from early January. In recent years, prices have risen 35 to 70 cents per gallon heading into Memorial Day, says Patrick DeHaan, an analyst for the price-comparison site GasBuddy.

Vehicle sales fell about 2 percent through April, but sales of SUVs and trucks held up better, which analysts attribute to stable gas prices.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 28 May 2017 06:03:50 Processing Time: 444ms