4:02am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Polish police officers fired over 2016 detainee death

WARSAW, Poland (AP) " A new police commander in Poland says he is firing employees at the police station where a 25-year-old detainee died last year after repeated shocks from a Taser.

The commander in Wroclaw province, Tomasz Trawinski, took office this week after his predecessor was fired over the death of Igor Stachowiak.

Trawinski said Friday he is firing five of the station's officers.

At the time, police called Stachowiak's death an accident and said he was aggressive.

A number of police officials were dismissed this week after leaked footage from the Taser camera was released on private TVN24. The footage showed Stachowiak passive and handcuffed. It was revealed that he died after repeated shocks.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 28 May 2017 04:02:20 Processing Time: 383ms