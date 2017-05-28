3:37am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Woman gets 20 years in death of man buried under concrete

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) " A Rhode Island woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the death of a Massachusetts man whose body was found buried under newly poured concrete at her home.

Michelle Morin was sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to charges of conspiring to commit assault with a dangerous weapon, felony assault, and failure to report a death in the May 2015 killing of 60-year-old Domingo Ortiz, of Worcester.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped a murder charge.

The 42-year-old Morin was one of four people charged in the death of Ortiz, a father of five. The others await trial.

Prosecutors say Ortiz had been drinking with Morin and the others in the Burrillville home when there was an argument and Ortiz was killed.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 28 May 2017 04:28:12 Processing Time: 11ms