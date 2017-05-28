Switzerland returns 3.5 million euros to Tunisia

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) " Switzerland is transferring 3.5 million euros ($3.9 million) to Tunisia in line with a stolen assets recovery process.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland ordered the transfer Friday in response to a request from Tunisia for mutual legal assistance.

The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs says the assets had been frozen in connection with a close relative of Tunisia's former president and were being sent back with that person's consent.

Tunisian authorities will determine what to do with the assets.

Switzerland in 2011 froze the assets held there by toppled Tunisian President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali and his entourage to prevent the flight of illicit capital.

Switzerland made a first restitution payment to Tunisia in May 2016 of approximately 250,000 Swiss francs.