12:57am Sun 28 May
Macedonia's foreign ministry summons Serbian ambassador

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) " Macedonia's foreign ministry has summoned Serbia's ambassador to explain the presence of a Serbian diplomat and intelligence officer in the country's parliament during the building's storming by protesters last month. The incident left more than 100 people injured.

The ministry on Friday expressed "dissatisfaction and concern about the unauthorized presence of a diplomat" during the violent events of April 27 and requested detailed explanations.

It says such activity "does not contribute to enhancing mutual trust and promoting good neighborly relations and cooperation that both countries advocate."

Serbia's Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has defended the presence of the diplomat, Goran Zivaljevic, saying he did not violate diplomatic protocols or rules.

"It is his job to inform about what is going on in the Republic of Macedonia," Dacic said Thursday.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

