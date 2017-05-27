At least 15 Afghan soldiers killed southern Kandahar

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) " An Afghan official says Taliban fighters attacked an army camp in southern Kandahar province, killing at least 15 soldiers.

Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghan Defense Ministry, says the attack happened early Friday and five others were wounded.

Waziri says more than 20 Taliban militants were killed in Friday's fighting.

The Taliban in a statement claimed responsibility for the attack and said 35 soldiers were killed and eight were arrested by the Taliban.

It was the third insurgent assault on soldiers in Afghanistan this week, including a Taliban attack Wednesday night in the Maiwand district that killed 13.