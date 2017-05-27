12:43am Sun 28 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

US economy grew at modest 1.2 percent rate in Q1, better than first believed but well below Trump goal

WASHINGTON (AP) " US economy grew at modest 1.2 percent rate in Q1, better than first believed but well below Trump goal.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 28 May 2017 01:32:47 Processing Time: 16ms