US service member dies in northern Syria

BEIRUT (AP) " The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq says a U.S. service member has died in northern Syria.

A statement Friday says the serviceman died of injuries sustained "during a vehicle roll-over." It was not immediately clear whether the incident was related to a combat situation. No further details were made available.

The U.S. has hundreds of troops and advisers in Syria in various roles, assisting local allies in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Last year, a U.S. service member died from wounds sustained in an improvised explosive device blast in the vicinity of Ayn Issa in northern Syria while another soldier died from suspected natural causes in March this year.