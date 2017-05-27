UN envoy calls off Cyprus talks, no deal on peace summit

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) " A United Nations envoy has called off talks with the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus after failing to find "common ground" on convening a final summit that would aim for an overall reunification deal.

Espen Barth Eide had been meeting separately with the leaders but says there is no reason to continue since there is "no prospect" for agreement on the summit's details.

It is unclear where this leaves two years of peace talks.

Eide says he informed the island's Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Friday of his decision. He says he will consult with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the way forward.