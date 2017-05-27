CAIRO (AP) " Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in the attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
AP
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
CAIRO (AP) " Egyptian state TV says 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in the attack on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo.
This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings
© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited
Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf04 at 27 May 2017 22:20:20 Processing Time: 20ms