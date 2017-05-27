10:13pm Sat 27 May
Egypt state news agency: Gunmen fire on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo, killing and wounding at least 10

CAIRO (AP) " Egypt state news agency: Gunmen fire on a bus with Coptic Christians south of Cairo, killing and wounding at least 10.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

