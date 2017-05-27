Turkish committee: US-based cleric was behind failed coup

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) " The head of a Turkish parliamentary committee says there is no doubt that U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen was behind last year's failed military coup.

Resat Petek made the statement Friday while presenting the report of a committee charged with investigating the attempt.

Gulen, a former ally-turned-foe of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has denied he was involved.

Petek told reporters the report reveals that Gulen's movement "was behind the July 15 event with clarity and certainty."

Turkey has called Gulen's movement a terror organization and is seeking his extradition.

The government has cracked down on his followers, arresting more than 47,000 people and dismissing over 10,000 others from government jobs.

Petek called a Gulen "fraudster" who allegedly had been preparing for a takeover for the past 50 years.